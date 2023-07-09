The panel on MSNBC’s "Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart" enjoyed mocking and name-calling Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis as "America’s Karen" while discussing her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., presidential campaign.

Capehart hosted MSNBC analyst David Jolly alongside The Lincoln Project member Tara Setmayer to discuss DeSantis’ campaigning strategy, particularly after Casey’s recently announced Mamas for DeSantis initiative.

"Casey DeSantis is a fairly compelling political figure in Florida, and now nationally. For many, she's the brighter side to Florida's angry governor. For others, she's become America's Karen. And I think that's the ultimate disconnect here with a campaign that needs to embrace more constituencies to get to the White House," Jolly said.

The panel broke out into laughter over the name "America’s Karen" and continued to mock Casey.

CASEY DESANTIS LAUNCHES NATIONAL MAMAS FOR DESANTIS: ‘WHEN YOU COME AFTER OUT KIDS, WE FIGHT BACK’

"Tara, I think David's beaten you in terms of taking my breath away during a segment. But real quickly, though, because I do want to move on to Mike Pence for a hot second. America's Karen: David Jolly, you went for it!" host Jonathan Capehart said while laughing.

Setmayer replied, "Well, I called her, I called her this, you know, Serena Waterford wannabe needs to cut it out. We see you. So…there's all kinds of names for her. She needs to stop trying to measure the drapes in the White House and think that she's some kind of Jackie O reincarnate. I mean, Casey DeSantis, keep an eye on her, though. She's a wily figure."

Waterford is a character portrayed by Yvonne Strahovski from Hulu’s "The Handmaid's Tale" series. On the show, she is married to Fred Waterford, the commander of the totalitarian government of Gilead.

Jolly also stated in the segment that Casey merely highlights her husband’s "losing" message.

"But she is a more effective messenger than Ron DeSantis, but if all she is doing is amplifying the wrong message, she's actually clarifying Ron DeSantis's weaknesses. And so this, this ideology, the DeSantis doctrine, if you will, that our culture wars of the most pressing moment, and we are going to invent these culture wars to terrify voters, that's simply not a message that resonates," Jolly said.

MEDIA ATTACKS ON CASEY DESANTIS CONTINUE WITH ‘WALMART MELANIA’ NICKNAME FROM FAR-LEFT BLOG

He added, "So as I like to say, it doesn't matter if it's presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine's a losing one. We're going to learn that the more Casey DeSantis gets out there."

Since DeSantis’ campaign began, mainstream media outlets have insulted and mocked Casey DeSantis with various names ranging from Lady Macbeth to "Walmart Melania."

"We’ve got a Sunshine State Lady Macbeth, in her green cape and white gloves, with her middling husband and her thirst for the crown—and we’ve got a guy who wants to be sitting in a corner, mumbling about the Federalist Papers and gobbling pudding off his fingers," The Daily Beast’s Katie Baker wrote about Casey in June.