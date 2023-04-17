MSNBC host Ali Velshi blasted GOP efforts to limit or ban abortion as America's "Christian Shariah."

The MSNBC anchor joined progressive radio host Dean Obeidallah on his Sirius XM show to argue that Christians in the Republican Party were "imposing" their religion on society.

Obeidallah said that as a Muslim, it drove him "crazy" to see the attacks against his faith when, in his view, conservatives were guilty of using their religious beliefs to justify laws against abortion.

"That's exactly true," Velshi agreed. "It's Shariah right?"

"If you believe again that you don't want people to have abortion rights, but you live in America which constitutionally says that you can't impose a state religious belief on everybody else, but you do it, that's actually Shariah. That's actually what everybody else is complaining about what Shariah is," he began.

Velshi argued that Muslims, unlike Christians, had never forced their religious beliefs onto society here in America. "You've taken the good book and made that the law book," he said.

"That's the wild part about this whole thing. That's what this is. This is Christian Shariah," he insisted.

Dozens of states have passed restrictions on abortion or passed measures to protect the practice after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion last June.

The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily allowed access to the abortion pill mifepristone after a Texas ruling last week set limits to the use of the drug. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled last week that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had improperly approved the abortion drug.

Fellow MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart joined Velshi in protesting the anti-abortion measures. He claimed the Declaration of Independence "rings hollow" in light of GOP laws.

"The Declaration of Independence certainly rings hollow today as the Republican Party continues to push legislation that is not only wildly unpopular and dangerous, but also strips these unalienable rights from Americans," he said on MSNBC Sunday.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.