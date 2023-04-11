Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren said Tuesday the mainstream media has "purposely botched" its coverage of the Tennessee Democrats being expelled from the state legislature. Lahren said it was laughable to hear an MSNBC guest compare the reinstatement of State Rep. Justin Jones to the resurrection of Jesus one day after Easter.

TOMI LAHREN: If this wasn't so laughable, it would actually be infuriating as somebody who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and had to watch all of this go down and watch the way the mainstream media has entirely and purposely botched the coverage of this. But it's so laughable and pathetic that they are attempting to do this on the national stage that I just have to laugh at it. Otherwise, I would be outraged, but I also just want to correct the narrative for those that don't live in Tennessee, and don't understand what happened here.

These men led a ruckus at the Capitol. By the left's standards, they would call this an insurrection, right? They broke procedural rules and when you have a majority of Republicans here in a red state, you pay the price. This was about sending a message that you can't just run roughshod over the state of Tennessee. You will be held accountable because guess what? Of the 99 seats, 75 of them are occupied by Republicans. Welcome to the great Volunteer State. We don't mess around with this kind of thing and we sent a very strong message to these representatives, whether they're reinstated or not.

"The Beat with Ari Melber" guest host Melissa Murray spoke with various guests as they reacted live to the news that Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones would be reinstated to his seat after being expelled by Tennessee Republicans on Thursday.

Jones’ reinstatement news was followed by a massive gathering in support of the Democrat which Murray described as "jubilant."

Rev. Mark Thompson appeared as one of the many guests, live at the rally. With the announcement coming on Easter Monday, Thompson also remarked how Jones and Pearson were "resurrected," despite Pearson's vote still being up in the air.

"The word is right. It’s jubilant. Last week they sent these two gentlemen home, but it’s Easter weekend. So they’ve been resurrected. They’re back in their seats. And whatever the Republicans here were up to has been thwarted for now," Thompson said.

