Americans for Prosperity Texas Director of Grassroots Operations and mother of seven Tina Aviles joined the "Fox & Friends Weekend" parents panel, Sunday, demanding economic reform and saying Biden's economy "eats away" at the country's potential and its children's future.

TEACHERS UNION PRESIDENT RIPS PARENTS FOR CHALLENGING BOOKS: 'THEY’RE NOT PATRIOTS, NOR FREEDOM FIGHTERS'

TINA AVILES: Well, you know, I watched my parents struggle through Carter's economy of long lines and extended unemployment. But I got to tell you, Biden's pay more, get less economy is slowly strangling my family. I'm past worries of inflation and bracing for the impact of "Joe-flation."

FOX NEWS POLL: TOP 5 TAKEAWAYS ON BIDEN'S ECONOMY PROBLEMS

Elite Realty Partners President and mom of four Tenisha Williams, who also joined the panel, said her family has "no faith" in the government to look out for them, which "forces" lots of financial planning and positioning.

Rental Housing site manager and mom of three Caitlin Singleton added that groceries and gas price inflation takes money from entering her savings and retirement funds. She said things were better for her family in 2019.

Here are the main takeaways on voter attitudes toward the economy and the banking system from the latest Fox News national survey.

— An overwhelming majority remains worried about inflation – there is no bigger concern.

90% of voters are worried about inflation, putting it above other top concerns like higher crime rates across the country (87%) and political divisions (83%). And 61% are "extremely" concerned about inflation, which is at least 15 points higher than any other issue.

— More than seven in 10 say inflation has caused their family hardship, and many couldn’t make ends meet if they missed more than two paychecks.

About three-quarters say inflation has caused them hardship over the last six months, including 32% who describe it as a serious hardship. Those sentiments have held steady over the last few months.

Over half, 54%, couldn’t miss more than two paychecks before falling behind on their bills. That’s identical to the 54% who said the same under the Trump administration in 2019. In fact, four years ago, 20% couldn’t afford to miss even one paycheck, and that’s improved a touch to 17% now.

Some 68% of those living in households earning less than $50,000 annually could only miss two paychecks before having trouble paying bills. It’s 44% for those earning $50,000+.

— By more than 3-to-1, voters say the economy is in bad shape.

A large majority of 77% rate the economy negatively (only fair/poor), and yet that makes this one of the best ratings in the last year. At the same time, it’s worse than at the end of the Trump administration, when 66% said the same. Today, 23% rate conditions positively, down from 33% in December 2020.

— Views are divided over the government’s response to recent bank failures, and most dislike how President Biden is handling the economy, including a sizable number of Democrats.

The president’s job rating on the economy is upside-down by 29 points: 35% of voters approve, 64% disapprove — with 35% of Democrats and 68% of independents giving a thumbs-down.

Overall, more disapprove (48%) than approve (44%) of the government bailing out Silicon Valley and Signature banks after their March 10 collapse, although that’s largely driven by partisanship. Two-thirds of Democrats approve, while two-thirds of Republicans disapprove.

— Nearly seven in 10 are concerned about the U.S. banking system, but far more than that feel confident in their own bank.

Even after this month’s failures, nearly nine in 10 feel confident in the stability of their bank. However, only 43% are very confident, down from 60% who felt that way in the early days of the 2008 financial crisis.

Fox News’ Dana Blanton and Victoria Balara contributed to this report.