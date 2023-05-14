Mother knows best — or so the saying goes.

In honor of Mother's Day 2023, Fox News Digital collected the best advice from the matriarchs who guide us through life.

Whether you're in the mood to laugh or to shed some tears, lean back and enjoy these affirmations and (in some cases) hilarious one-liners.

"The best thing you can do in life is be confident and believe in yourself."

"It's always going to be OK."

"Stop worrying about what the house looks like! They aren't putting, 'She had a clean house,' on your gravestone."

"She always told me to put others before myself, and to put myself in other people's shoes."

"Never trust anyone, especially after someone does you wrong."

"Live and learn." (As you grow older and run into a variety of experiences — and, along the way, gain wisdom — this simple little phrase grows, expands and actually becomes quite profound.)

"Do not ever take grief from anyone."

"Nothing good happens after 11 o'clock."

"Go out of your comfort zone and try something that makes you feel uncomfortable because you never know what could come out of it."

"I don't like that girl you're dating." (She was right every time.)

"Lead with your heart and speak with your heart."

"Always remember who you are."

"Why put off something until tomorrow when you can get it done today?"

"Always hold your head high. Remain true to yourself. Never stop trying because the possibilities are endless."

"Have a good time. Spend your money; you can't take it with you. Enjoy yourself."

"Get rid of those things!" (This was a reference to cigarettes.)

"SLOW DOWN. Don’t rush through life — you’ll miss the good parts." (My mom would always say Billy Joel’s "Vienna" was written for me: ‘Where's the fire, what's the hurry about? You better cool it off before you burn it out. You got so much to do and only so many hours in a day’ … It wasn’t until I had my own kids I realized what she was talking about!)

"Love yourself first. Others will notice and give you the same love back."

"Be safe, drink responsibly and most importantly, have fun."

"You need to do what makes you happy. Don't worry about anyone else."

"You heard me the first time."

"Keep your eye on the prize."

"Let her be the strong-willed little girl she is. It's only going to turn her into a powerful woman one day." (This was about parenting my daughter.)

"Whatever you do, enjoy yourself."

"We love you girls, so we have decided to spend any extra money we have on experiences, not things. So our furniture might not be the best – but you will see the Grand Canyon." (and we did!)

"Take things one day at a time. It’s so easy to get caught up in the chaos of planning and prepping for the future that we often forget to live in today."

"Never trust anyone with two first names."

"When you're upset about something, just say 'Jujubes,' shake your head and move on. It's a silly thing, but it resets your brain and helps you not obsess over things that don't serve you."

"People change, and sometimes you just have to accept it."

"You never know unless you try. The possibilities are endless."

"Be a leader, not a follower."

"Want to have a good time? You need a good watch."

"Everything happens for a reason."

"If you mess up on your diet, enjoy the rest of your day. You can start over tomorrow."

"She has always said, 'I can hear my mother now. Make sure you always have a little money saved off to the side.'"

"Do your best and God will do the rest."

"Always hold the door for the person behind you."

"No one will ever treat you in a way you don't allow them to. You create the standard."