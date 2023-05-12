Do something extra special for Mom this Mother's Day by putting together a tasty meal.

Each year, Mother's Day takes place on the second Sunday of May.

The day celebrates mothers across the globe and the role they have in the lives of their children.

The first official Mother's Day was declared by President Woodrow Wilson on May 9, 1914.

President Wilson was responsible for establishing Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May, as we now celebrate it.

Before the holiday became official in 1914, there were unofficial celebrations dating back even earlier. In 1908, West Virginia resident Anna Jarvis organized the first Mother's Day celebration on May 10, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Every year when Mother's Day rolls around, it's time to figure out what to do for Mom. You could always pick up a bouquet of flowers with a gift card tied to the front, or you could write down words of appreciation with a heartfelt card.

Another way you could show some extra love is through a meal to enjoy together.

Mother's Day brunch is always a popular option, but what about Mother's Day dinner?

A nice evening meal wraps up the day beautifully. It gives you time to chat with your mom over a home cooked meal. You could also invite the rest of your family over to enjoy some food.

These are three easy, yet delicious meals you can whip up this Mother's Day.

For this recipe, begin by removing chicken breasts from the packaging and pounding them with a meat tenderizer. You’ll want the breasts to be about ½ inch thick. This is because after you stuff them with ham and cheese, they will be more difficult to roll up.

Once pounded out, lay ham slices atop the raw chicken and Swiss cheese slices atop the ham. Roll the chicken slowly making sure all the ingredients are tightly spun. From here, lightly dip the chicken, ham and cheese rolls in whisked raw egg and then cover them in breadcrumbs.

Tie the meats and cheese together with cooking twine or hold the edges together with toothpicks.

Bake everything together in an oiled pan in the oven on 350 F for 30-35 minutes. Service with creamy Dijon sauce.

DIY food bars come in all shapes and sizes, from charcuterie boards to taco and sundae bars and more. For this particular bar, we’re going with big, juicy burgers surrounded by a wide variety of toppings and condiments.

Mother’s Day is so close to Memorial Day, and that means grilling season is back.

Use this homemade burger recipe and show off your skills at the barbeque.

In a bowl, combine all ground meat and crack one egg. Add two tablespoons of breadcrumbs as they hold moisture and will help keep the burgers juicy. Add salt, pepper and garlic powder and mix the meat together with your hands.

You’ll want to mix until all the ingredients are fully combined, and you can’t see chunks of breadcrumbs or strings of egg white or yolk.

Separate the meat into four ounce meat balls and smash them down into a patty. If you also want to include more thin patties for double cheeseburgers, separate them into two ounce patties and do the same.

If you have a grill, you’ll want to follow the typical instructions of both turning it on and getting a flame going. If you don’t have a grill, and you’re cooking on the stove, heat a pan on high heat and add butter rather than oil. While you can use oil to cook the burgers, butter will add a more rich flavor.

For cooking a rare burger, cook one side for two minutes and flip for two additional minutes on the other side. For a medium rare burger, cook the meat patties on one side for two and a half minutes and the other side for the same. For a medium burger, cook for three to three and a half minutes on each side. For a well-done burger, cook for four to four and a half minutes on both sides.

You are going to need all the fixings to make this burger bar really spectacular. While the burger will be juicy and delicious in itself, the spread you provide for toppings could make or break the beef. Serve toppings in mini bowls with spoons, forks and knives or display them in a layered fashion as you would on a charcuterie board.

Include any or all of the following toppings for a colorful and flavorful spread for your mom to enjoy.

Begin by combining fresh lump crab meat and finely chopped white onion to a bowl. You can either caramelize the onion on the stove beforehand or add them raw.

If you prefer a little crunch to your crab cakes, keep them raw.

Include chopped fresh parsley, breadcrumbs, mayo, mustard, egg, salt and pepper in the crab and onion mixture. Mix everything together carefully with your hands.

If you’re using jumbo lump crab meat, you’ll want to be careful not to break up the meat too much.

Separate the crab meat mixture into 3 ounce balls and lightly press them into a patty. Preheat the oven to 350 F and bake the crab cakes on parchment paper for 25 minutes.

Serve with lemon slices and spicy mayo for dipping.