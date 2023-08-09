A Manhattan mother is speaking out after finding out that her son's football field will now be used for a migrant shelter.

Robin Reiter joined "Faulkner Focus" Wednesday after learning that areas of Randall’s Island’s soccer and football fields will be closed so makeshift migrant shelters can be built.

Reiter said this move shows that city leaders do not prioritize taxpayers and their children.

"It seems that the immigrants are being prioritized over our children and taking away the little space that they have," she told host Harris Faulkner.

FORMER NY DEM GOVERNOR WARNS NYC MIGRANT CRISIS AT ‘TIPPING POINT’: ‘SLEEP ON THE STREETS’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, announced that a new taxpayer-funded tent city for illegal migrants will be going up in the Big Apple.

Adams announced Monday that Randall’s Island in New York City will be the new spot for the more than 57,000 illegal migrants living in the city that never sleeps.

Reiter said this would affect "thousands" as this popular park is used for kids' sports and even adult recreational leagues. "It's going to be a real problem trying to find enough space."

Reiter, who lives on the Upper East Side, said the area doesn't have a lot of "green space" for kids and Randall's Island is a "really important" venue for youth sports, like her son's football team.

"By taking those fields away, you're taking away precious space from our children, and we don't really have a lot of it, Reiter said, adding that the number of migrants is already straining the city's resources and more are on the way.

"There are hundreds of migrants coming in every day, and this is just the start, this is the tip of the iceberg. What does the future hold for our kids as long as this problem continues?" she asked.

Reiter stressed that the fields are used by a wide variety of youth sports teams, like soccer, football and baseball, along with adult sports leagues.

"They're always being used. It's gonna be a real problem trying to find enough space," she added.

FOX Business' Madison Alworth reported Tuesday from the site on "America's Newsroom," explaining that families in the area are "frustrated" that the construction is going forward as the city rushes to find space for about 2,000 men.

Opponents told The New York Post that the project runs counter to the longstanding efforts by city officials to promote youth sports and keep kids off the streets.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.