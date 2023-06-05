Several protesters from the environmental activist group Just Stop Oil were arrested after disrupting traffic near Redbridge in London and even got shouted at by one mother, according to a video posted by the Daily Mail.

In the video, a mother tells protestors that she had trouble getting her children to school.

"I need to get my kids to school!" she says in the video. "Four of them I've just left on the f---ing bus," she continued. "Four of them, and one's four months. You lot are taking the p---."

She continued to lambast the protestors. "You can [for] 30 seconds let the bus go past. That's all I'm asking, for 30 seconds. This is ridiculous."

Some protesters spoke live as they were arrested by police in videos that Just Stop Oil later posted on its Twitter account.

One protester, identified as Phoebe, said she was arrested as she was "peacefully marching."

"I’m being put in handcuffs right now. I’m being arrested for going on a march, a legal march. The real criminals are the people in government, they are still licensing new fossil fuels, actively knowing that that is actively planning the deaths of hundreds of millions of people. That is not okay," she said.

"I’m here today to say that they will not do that in my name," Phoebe added.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they confronted Just Stop Oil protestors on Monday.

"Section 12 conditions were imposed on Just Stop Oil protestors at 11:22hrs. All protestors complied and the road was cleared one minute later," the Metropolitan Police tweeted Monday.

The Met police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Another protestor said that he was arrested for "peacefully marching."

"I'm Aaron. I'm 24 years old, I just graduated in physics last year. I've been arrested here for peacefully marching in the road for about five minutes, before the police swooped in and started grabbing people, arresting me for demanding some level of action on the climate crisis, and now here I am in handcuffs," he said.

A government source reportedly told the Daily Mail that Just Stop Oil protesters are acting like hypocrites.

"These hypocritical eco zealots would hate to get a taste of their own medicine," the source said. "If their own journeys were kiboshed, they might think twice about disrupting everyone else's lives."

At another Just Stop Oil protest in May, commuters unleashed on the protestors.

"Tensions have been high, with one man arrested after throwing a supporter onto the ground, one motorcyclist attempting to drive through the same procession and another member of the public snatching banners and physically confronting the Just Stop Oil supporters," Just Stop Oil wrote alongside a video of the demonstrations, informing the public that it can expect more marches in the future.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Just Stop Oil for comment.