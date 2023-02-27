The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS') new crash test criteria are tripping up many cars and trucks.
The organization updated its rules for 2023 making it harder for vehicles to achieve its highest ratings.
The evaluation now includes a side-impact test that simulates a larger, heavier vehicle ramming into the side of the test subject at a faster speed.
The weight has been increased from 3,300 pounds to 4,200 pounds and the speed from 31 mph to 37 mph to better reflect current road conditions.
The IIHS has also started to factor in the nighttime performance of automatic emergency braking systems faced with avoiding running into a pedestrian and requires that the best headlights be available across an entire model lineup.
As a result, the overall number of vehicles achieving either a Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick designation has dropped from 101 to just 48.
"The number of winners is smaller this year because we’re challenging automakers to build on the safety gains they’ve already achieved," said IIHS President David Harkey. "These models are true standouts in both crash worthiness and crash prevention."
Toyota and Lexus led the way, combining for 15 awards, followed by Honda/Acura and Mazda at six each.
Here is the full list of vehicles that qualified for the two designations:
Acura Integra
Subaru Outback
Toyota Camry built after January 2023
Genesis G90
Honda CR-V
Honda HR-V
Lexus UX
Subaru Solterra (electric) built after October 2022
Hyundai Palisade
Kia Telluride
Nissan Pathfinder
Subaru Ascent
Toyota Highlander
Volkswagen ID.4 (electric)
Acura MDX
Acura RDX
Infiniti QX60
Lexus NX
Lexus NX Plug-in Hybrid
Lexus RX
Tesla Model Y (electric)
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90 Recharge (electric)
Honda Odyssey
Toyota Sienna
Rivian R1T crew cab (electric)
Toyota Tundra crew cab
Toyota Tundra extended cab
Honda Civic hatchback except Type R performance variant
Honda Civic sedan
Mazda 3 hatchback
Mazda 3 sedan
Toyota Corolla hatchback
Toyota Corolla sedan
Hyundai Sonata built after December 2022
Subaru Legacy
Lexus ES 350
Mazda CX-30
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-50
Nissan Rogue
Subaru Forester
Toyota RAV4
Toyota RAV4 Prime (plug-in hybrid)
Toyota Venza
Ford Explorer
Mazda CX-9
Lincoln Nautilus.