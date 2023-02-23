Morgan Wallen’s ex, KT Smith, was in a nasty car crash in Nashville on Wednesday and revealed she suffered bad facial injuries as a result.

Smith shared images of the wrecked car on her Instagram stories, writing, "thankful to be alive," and tagged two friends, Caden McGuire and Gabriella Payant.

On another slide, she thanked "sweet friends/family" for their support and noted a doctor walked by and said that "'they shouldn’t be alive, and he definitely shouldn’t be alive.’"

The "he" appears to refer to McGuire, whom Smith says came into the room and prayed with her while still being "not even completely stitched up," implying that he and Payant were in the car with Smith.

Smith later shared close-ups of her severely bruised and swollen face, writing "hahaha demogorgan," making light of the injury.

The influencer was accused of being vague about the crash by a commenter, who also implied drinking was involved.

Smith fired back, explaining, "some semi ran a red light and demolished us, so thank you for your kindness and concern."

She also revealed that she was the one driving and is herself confused about why the injuries appear to be on the right side of her body. "My face is basically broken and I can’t walk on my right side."

"It must have been from spinning so many times or the airbags," she added.

Smith was in a relationship with country star Wallen until 2019. The exes share a son, Indigo Wilder, born in July 2020.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Nashville police and fire departments for comment.