Morgan Wallen has announced new tour dates just days after he canceled six weeks of shows after getting "bad news" from his doctor that he had injured his vocal cords.

His canceled May and June dates for his "One Night at a Time" tour have been rescheduled to dates between Aug. 30, 2023, and June 7, 2024.

"Will have the final 2 updates posted as soon as I have them," the "Last Night" singer wrote on his Instagram, along with list of the new dates.

Five of his May and June dates – one in Hershey, Pennsylvania, two in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and two in Virginia Beach – were rescheduled for 2024, but his first two shows back will be in Pittsburgh at the end of August, and he'll perform two shows in Atlanta and one in Houston in November.

Two shows – one in Austin and one in Philadelphia – haven't been rescheduled yet.

The country music star said earlier this week that he was told he has vocal fold trauma and needs to take six weeks of vocal rest. "So, that's what I'm going to do," he said.

Commenters on the "Chasin' You" star's post seemed frustrated to have to wait a year to see some of his shows but were also supportive of his health.

"Get better soon Morgan!! Keep your head up. Your fans stand by you," one person wrote.

In an Instagram video Tuesday, Wallen told fans that after taking 10 days off for vocal rest, he found out he had reinjured his vocal cords by doing three shows.

"By the third one, I felt terrible," he said, adding that his doctors had advised not to talk at all. "But if I have to, they said it's OK for something like this."

He added that he had also torn a "lat" muscle in his back recently and the time off would help that heal as well.

The 29-year-old said he wouldn't be able to make the ACM Awards on Thursday or any of the festivals he had planned for the next six weeks.

"We're working on rescheduling all the dates [for canceled shows] during this time frame," he added.

"They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%." He was told if he "keeps singing," he could "permanently damage" his voice.

"I hate it, but I love you guys," Wallen told his fans. "And I appreciate all the support you always give me."

This comes after Wallen previously angered fans by canceling a show after the opening act and just minutes before he was set to take the stage. Wallen was set to perform at Ole Miss stadium on April 23. The singer shared a statement to his Instagram in which he revealed that he had lost his voice and was unable to sing.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.