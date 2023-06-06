Morgan Wallen announced he's ready to perform once again.

The "You Proof" singer canceled six weeks of shows in May due to a vocal cord injury.

Wallen shared an Instagram story with his five million followers on Tuesday evening with a surprise about his return to the stage.

"Also, the doc cleared me to talk and sing.. we back," Wallen wrote on his Instagram story over a picture of him on a boat.

The "Chasing You" crooner looked completely at ease relaxing on the water with a few fishing poles behind him. He wore his hat backwards and had on a pair of sunglasses.

Wallen's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Before his big reveal, he also shared a snap with fellow country star Eric Church as they headed out to catch a few fish.

Wallen captioned an Instagram shot of the pair, "It's Island Time."

Last month, Wallen was forced to postpone a host of tour dates after receiving "bad news" from his medical team following a canceled gig.

"After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible," he shared with his social media followers.

"So, I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do."

He was told he couldn't speak at all except for a few brief messages at a time, and had hope to heal 100% if he followed doctors' orders.

"I hate it, but I love you guys," Wallen told his fans. "And I appreciate all the support you always give me."

His third album has already gained success with the latest single, "Last Night," landing at the top of the Billboard chart since its release in February.

In April, he held 36 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 list, with five ranking in the top ten, making him the first country artist to do so.