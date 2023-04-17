Actor Morgan Freeman tore apart the term "African-American" and argued that the celebration of Black History Month was an "insult" during an interview with The Sunday Times over the weekend.

"Two things I can say publicly that I do not like," Freeman said.

"Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?"

"Also ‘African-American’ is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title," Freeman added.

Freeman said that he did not understand why the term "African-American" has become so prominent.

"Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African-American.’ What does it really mean?" he asked.

Freeman also argued that people talk about "Irish-Americans" and "Italian-Americans," but not "Euro-Americans."

"And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe," he added.

Freeman drew national attention in 2005 when he similarly criticized Black History Month.

The actor said then that the concept of a month dedicated to Black history was "ridiculous."

"You're going to relegate my history to a month?" Freeman said on CBS’ "60 Minutes" at the time. "I don't want a Black History Month. Black history is American history."

Freeman added there was no "White history month" and the only way to get rid of racism was to "stop talking about it."

Golden State Warriors star player Draymond Green also criticized Black History Month back in March.

"At some point, it’s time to get rid of Black History Month. Not get rid of Black history, like they’re trying to do. But Black History Month? Nah, teach my history from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, and then do it again. And then again. And then again. And then again. That’s what I’d like to see."

