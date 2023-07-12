Morgan Freeman had to skip the U.K. portion of his press tour for his new show this week after he came down with a contagious infection.

The 86-year-old actor was supposed to join co-stars Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman in promoting "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new project "Special Ops: Lioness" about a female Marine recruited by the CIA.

"The infection is 100% gone, and Morgan is doing great," a rep for the "Going in Style" actor told Fox News Digital. The rep confirmed Morgan "is no longer contagious."

During an appearance on the BBC’s "One Show" Tuesday evening host Alex Jones told Kidman and Saldana she was "so gutted" Freeman had to cancel being promoted as a guest.

"Honestly, we've seen a bit of [the show,] it is brilliant," Jones said to Kidman and Saldana, according to The Mirror. "Morgan Freeman, also in it. He was gonna come tonight so we're gutted he couldn't make it last minute."

"Special Ops: Lioness" marks a genre change for Sheridan, who is remaining with Paramount + after helming western hits like "Yellowstone" and its spinoffs "1886," "1923" and the upcoming "6666."

Kidman stars as the woman who oversees the Lioness program. Saldana is the station chief in charge of training Lioness recruits, including Laysla De Oliveira, who plays a Marine tasked with befriending the daughter of a billionaire with terrorist ties, and Freeman is the U.S. Secretary of State.

The show is set to be released on Paramount + on July 23.