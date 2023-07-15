Morgan Fairchild shared this week that her longtime ‘life partner’ and fiancé Mark Seiler has died.

"#SadNews I’m so sorry to let you know that my beloved life partner & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday," the "Falcon Crest" actress wrote on her social media Thursday.

Farichild revealed Seiler had suffered with Parkinson’s "several years but it seems to be #LongCovid that killed him after his 3rd infection."

She added, "He was a warm, brilliant & very funny man, and I am devastated. Hold your loved ones close and please consider wearing a mask. #BeKind I am Sending Love To You All."

The couple had been together since 1980.

Deborah Roberts, Bernadette Peters and Mark Hamill were among the many well-wishers to send her condolences in the comments.

"So sorry for your loss, Morgan. Sending my love & deepest condolences your way," the "Star Wars" actor commented, promoting her to reply, "Thanks so much, Mark! Much appreciated!"

She also thanked several others for their kind thoughts, telling one person "I’m still kinda in shock" and another that it’s been a "tough year." She also revealed she wasn’t alone as she grieved, telling actor Mary McDonald-Lewis after she sent her condolences, "Thanks so much, Mary! Cathryn is here with me and we both send our [heart emoji]."

On World Parkinson’s Day in April, Fairchild said that Seiler "was diagnosed in 2016, so we’ve been living with this for a while now."

Fairchild opened up about his diagnosis and their relationship to Closer in 2020, telling the magazine that he has been living in a nursing home and that she had spent the pandemic lockdown by herself.

"They’re taking very good care of him there," she said at the time. "I’m very grateful that they haven’t had any cases there … [but] I’m just here."

"I love him so much," she gushed to the magazine. He’s "such a wonderful guy."

Fairchild was previously married to Jack Calmes from 1967 to 1973.