Much of the country will feel below-average this week in terms of temperatures.

Widespread frost and freeze advisories were in place for two-thirds of the country overnight.

The alerts spread from Nebraska to Connecticut.

On Monday, an estimated 223 million people are expected to experience below-average temperatures for the day.

The Central and Southern Plains will see the risk of strong storms this week, with the chance of heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding.

Severe storms could impact parts of Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas on Tuesday, with the threat extending to Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi on Wednesday.

Much of Oklahoma is expected to be drenched with up to three inches of rain this week.

The Pacific Northwest remains unsettled with coastal rain and mountain snow spreading into the Northern and Central Rockies.

