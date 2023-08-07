The Justice Department has charged more than 1,100 people in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, and about a third of that number were sentenced to prison time, the Biden administration announced over the weekend.

The DOJ released its latest statistics about Jan. 6 on Sunday, exactly 31 months after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest former President Trump’s election loss.

Of all the charges listed, the majority of defendants – 967 – were accused of trespassing on restricted federal grounds. Just over 100 of the people in that group face additional charges for illegally entering federal grounds with a weapon.

The DOJ said 372 people were charged with "assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees." Roughly a third of those were accused of using a deadly weapon against an officer or "causing serious bodily injury" to an officer.

It said about 64 people have been charged with destruction of government property, and 51 were charged with theft of government property.

The DOJ said 632 people have pleaded guilty to various charges – mostly misdemeanors, although 198 have pleaded guilty to felonies. The department said 597 people have received sentences for their activities on Jan. 6, and 366 of those were sentenced to incarceration.

Monetary losses added up to upward of $2.8 million as of October 2022, the DOJ said.

"That amount reflects, among other things, damage to the Capitol building and grounds and certain costs borne by the U.S. Capitol Police," the DOJ said in a statement.

"Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continues to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane," the department said.

The update was released as Trump grapples with a federal indictment over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The charges are Trump’s second federal indictment and third overall in the last six months.

While it was thought he could be accused of inciting the riot, something the now-defunct House January 6 committee sought to prove, all of Trump’s charges were ultimately related to his election fraud claims and not the violence of Jan. 6 itself.

He has repeatedly promised to pardon those convicted of crimes related to the Capitol riot.