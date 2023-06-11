A moose that wandered onto the grounds of a major airport in Connecticut on Friday was killed by environmental officials over safety concerns.

The moose was seen walking along a road at Bradley International Airport, which caused concern for air travelers and drivers along the nearby Route 20 highway, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said in a statement.

"When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary," DEEP spokesman James Fowler said in the statement.

Officials said that while the moose had entered the airport grounds, the animal never made it through the perimeter fence surrounding the runways, and no flights were affected.

It remains unclear why officials were unable to move the animal to a safe location.

The DEEP estimates there are between 100-150 moose in Connecticut.

Airport officials constantly monitor threats from wildlife in the area and "have comprehensive strategies to ensure that the airport is prepared to handle any wildlife-related situations," airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic told the Associated Press.

Bradley International Airport is New England’s second-largest airport, behind only Logan in Boston, and serves Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.