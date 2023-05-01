Montana transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr has filed a lawsuit after being censured by Republicans in the state, calling their move a "disturbing and terrifying affront to democracy."

Zephyr announced on Monday that the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana, the law partners of Beck, Amsden, and Staples, and Mike Black filed suit in state court challenging the censure.

"The effort by House leadership to silence me and my constituents is a disturbing and terrifying affront to democracy itself," Zephyr said in a press release posted to Twitter.

"House leadership explicitly and directly targeted me and my district because I dared to give voice to the values and needs of transgender people like myself," the statement added.

SILENCED TRANSGENDER MONTANA LAWMAKER ZOOEY ZEPHYR VOWS TO KEEP FIGHTING FOR CONSTITUENTS

"By doing so, they've denied my own rights under the Constitution, and, more importantly, the rights of my constituents to just representation in their own government," it continued. "The Montona State House is the people's House, not Speaker Regier's, and I'm determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard."

Zephyr, a Democratic lawmaker identifying as a transgender woman, made headlines after criticizing state colleagues who supported a bill banning medical care for transitioning minors, saying they would have blood on their hands.

"The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," Zephyr said when debating SB99.

MONTANA REPUBLICANS CONDEMN 'HATE-FILLED' REMARKS BY TRANSGENDER REP. ZOOEY ZEPHYR: 'NOT PUBLIC SERVICE'

Critics demanded an apology. However, after refusing to do so, Republicans led the chamber in a 68-32 vote last week to bar Zephyr from accessing the House floor. Zephyr cannot enter the anteroom or gallery but can vote remotely.

The censure vote came after House Speaker Matt Regier said Zephyr's comments violated decorum rules.

"The Montana House will not be bullied," Regier said last week.