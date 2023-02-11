While many presidential hopefuls continue to sit on the sidelines of a brewing 2024 race, the latest fundraising efforts of rumored Republican contenders reveal who may be gearing up for a run soon.

Former President Donald Trump is the only announced Republican presidential candidate thus far, though a long list of rumored candidates show signs of interest in the GOP nomination.

That includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Asa Hutchison of Arkansas, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Govs. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Kristi Noem of South Dakota and former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey.

The former president brought in roughly $9.5 million in the six weeks following his campaign announcement on Nov. 15 — a smaller haul than the $11.8 million raised through his fundraising entities during the six weeks leading up to his presidential launch. The deflated numbers substantiate some claims that the Trump campaign is off to a slow start in 2024.

In December of last year, the Trump campaign revealed to Fox that MAGA Inc., the super PAC supporting Trump's 2024 run, was sitting on $55 million in cash on hand — though most of the funds came by way of a massive transfer from Trump's Save America political committee.

SOUTH CAROLINA'S NIKKI HALEY TO LAUNCH 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, JOINING TRUMP IN NOMINATION HUNT

DeSantis raised a record-shattering $200 million during the 2022 cycle for his re-election bid last year — the most raised by any gubernatorial candidate in American history. The Florida governor had roughly $90 million in cash on hand at the close of his campaign leading to further speculation over his presidential ambitions.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the United Nations, reported $2 million in cash on hand at the end of last year through her super PAC Stand for America. Haley is expected to announce her presidential campaign on Feb. 15th at an event in her home state, according to sources close to the Haley team.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina built up a sizable war chest through his super PAC, the Opportunity Matters Fund. The group reported more than $13 million in cash on hand ahead of 2023. The senator will be in South Carolina and Iowa, key early states in the nomination process, as part of a listening tour series later this month.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who won re-election last fall, tapped several national fundraisers this week to join his newly formed PAC, Hardworking Americans, that will support other GOP candidates and boost his national profile in the process. Kemp is expected to attend a Republican donor conference, organized by veteran GOP strategist Karl Rove, later this month. Haley, Pence, and Scott will also be in attendance, according to a Politico report.

DESANTIS TIED WITH TRUMP, EVERYONE ELSE FAR BEHIND IN FRESH 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY POLL

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu recently created his Live Free or Die committee, a 501(c)(4) organization often formed by presidential hopefuls exploring donor interest ahead of a potential run. Sununu's home state hosts the first contest of the Republican primary in 2024, giving him instant name recognition early on in the nomination process.

Mike Pompeo's super PAC, Champion American Values, reported $1.6 million in cash on hand at the close of 2022. Pompeo, who served as secretary of state in the Trump administration, has been making the rounds on national television and media to promote his new book – a common precursor to launching a bid for the White House.

On the Democratic side, there are no announced presidential candidates in the 2024 race thus far. President Biden has still not announced his re-election intentions, though he is expected to run for a second term.