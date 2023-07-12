The co-founder of Moms for Liberty is speaking out against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) after the far-left nonprofit labeled the organization a "hate group" alongside the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

Tina Descovich slammed the organization, warning they are the actual "hate group," arguing the divisive label has put mothers in danger during "Fox & Friends First."

"It's time that a lot of our leaders and government officials call out the Southern Poverty Law Center for their tactics. They are the hate group," Descovich told Todd Piro Wednesday. "They are the ones putting targets on the mom's back. You don't have to look very far."

"You can look back to 2012 for the Family Research Council and an actual terrorist grabbed a gun and went to their office," she continued. "And when he was deposed, he said it was because the Southern Poverty Law Center declared them as a hate group. They need to be stopped. They are hurting average Americans."

The SPLC recently named Moms for Liberty in their "Year In Hate and Extremism 2022" report released in June, attempting to pair the parental rights nonprofit with neo-Nazis and over one thousand other groups they deemed "extremist."

"At the forefront of this mobilization is Moms for Liberty, a Florida-based group with vast connections to the GOP that this year the SPLC designated as an extremist group," the report read. "The group hijacks meetings, preventing officials and parents from conducting their normal proceedings."

Descovich said the group has received a series of death threats and dangerous messages since the SPLC issued the label.

The Daily Signal obtained one of those threats on Monday reading, "Piece of [expletive] fascist like you deserve to be dragged against a wall and force-fed hot lead. Eat [expletive] and die."

Descovich said she is "very concerned" by SPLC reportedly using a "hate map" map to target the group. She expressed her concern that the map may be more than an effort to just censor those involved.

"We are very concerned about that. Our moms are joyful warriors. We're going to continue to do the work that we're doing to stand up for our children, to perform our civic duties, to speak out to government entities that we think are overstepping," Descovich said.

"This hate map is not going to stop us, but it definitely as leaders of this organization, we are very concerned about what power the Southern Poverty Law Center has to invoke government entities and other businesses to tell them to silence us, cancel our events," she continued. "It gives a lot of power where it just shouldn't be had."

The SPLC has also labeled Neo-Nazis and anti-government militias as "hate groups" alongside Moms for Liberty.

Descovich argued the far-left, including the SPLC, sees the group as a threat because it challenges the "balance of power" within their radical agenda in the nation's schools.

"We are upsetting the balance of power not only in public education in America, which has been controlled by the teachers union for decades, but honestly in our government system," Descovich said. "We recently found out that the Biden administration has met with Southern Poverty Law Center six times in recent months."

"They tried last year to use the DOJ and the FBI to give a threat tag to parents that were showing up," she continued. "Our members were called by the FBI after speaking at school board meetings, believe it or not, and now they're meeting with the Southern Poverty Law Center leading up to the date that they announce and add us to their hate map. They are threatened by moms that are organizing and speaking up against their agenda."

