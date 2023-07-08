Supermodel Camille Kostek, rookie Katie Austin, Christen Harper and more showstoppers turned up the Miami heat at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.

On Friday, Kostek, 31, did not disappoint on the fashion runway as she struck a pose in two different bikinis at Miami Swim Week's hottest show hosted at the W Hotel.

The former Patriots cheerleader flaunted her bikini body in a bright orange-red cut-out swimsuit and showed off her toned abs. She covered up her beach bum with a white netted sarong down the runway.

Her second look consisted of a white one-piece swimsuit with a sheer beach cover-up dress over the summer ensemble.

Katie Austin, daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, showed off her dance moves in cheeky string bikinis on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway.

Austin, 29, rocked two crisscrossed swimsuits in purple and white. She flipped her beach-waved hair, with a few braids and was all smiles having a blast at the fashion event.

Last year, Denise and her daughter made a major splash at the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.

The mother-daughter duo wore sand and bronze-hued string bikinis as they proudly flexed their beach-ready bods.

Christen Harper, 28, made a bold statement on the catwalk by wearing a black stringed bikini with a white cropped graphic T-shirt over her swimsuit.

Harper's shirt read, "My body is the least interesting thing about me." As she proudly wore the statement shirt, her wavy brunette hair flowed past her shoulders with a few braids twisted in her hair.

For Harper's second look, she stunned in a sparkly two-piece swimsuit and strutted her bikini bod down the runway.

According to SI Swimsuit, Harper grew up in Southern California and began pursuing a modeling career at age 20 to help pay her way through college. The outlet described how she often received pushback from agents and clients to lose weight, but Harper chose to continue modeling without shrinking herself to fit into the standard sizing of the fashion world. She was the winner of the 2021 Swim Search and was introduced as a rookie last year with Katie Austin. Last June, the model revealed that Lions quarterback Jared Goff popped the question.

One of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookies of the Year, Mady Dewey, left little to the imagination, as she wore a netted one-piece swimsuit with white bottoms.

Dewey is a cohost of the "Socially Well" podcast and product marketing manager for Discord, according to Sports Illustrated.

It was a fabulous family affair for the Nader sisters at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.

Brooks Nader was joined by her stunning siblings Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader.

The Nader sisters stole the show in all-white bikini ensembles.

New mom Nicole Williams English bounced back from her pregnancy and fiercely walked her toned bikini body down the runway.

She had a special guest on the catwalk during the major fashion event, her daughter India!

While English rocked a white cut-out swimsuit, she held her precious baby girl. India wore a blush-pink tutu and a matching headphone set to complete her fashionable look.

English, who is one of SI Swimsuit’s 2023 rookies, made the surprise revelation that she was pregnant while walking down the runway last year. The 35-year-old is married to NFL player Larry English and welcomed their daughter earlier this year.

SI Swimsuit Legends Samantha Hoopes, Carol Alt, Roshumba Williams, Vendela Kirsebom and Elsa Benitez closed the 2023 major runway show.

Each veteran swimsuit model sported a colorful bathing suit and has been featured more than 30 times in total over the years.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.