Teachers and parents in St. Paul, Minnesota are torching the city school district for its complacent attitude regarding violence in schools.

In wake of the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old student Devin Scott, St. Paul community leader Rev. Darryl Spence is begging Americans to not accept leaders lack of action as "politics as usual."

"Well, most of it is happening, like you can imagine, because of gang violence. It's just a continued circle. I am in strong support of bringing SRO's [school resource officer's] back into the building. I was there for the immediate aftermath of the stabbing. I saw the chaos caused by the lack of connection between the school and the police department," Spence said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"The police department had no idea of the lay of the school, what was the best route out, how to best get kids back to their parents. So, yeah, I think it's caused because of the school board decided not to have SROs in the building."

Spence's comments come in response to the school board's controversial decision to remove school resource officers from the building.

Teachers echoed Spence's concerns, one saying that the school board has been "negligent" in their response.

"It was amazing how many teachers, how many educators still beg for help. They literally were begging for help. I myself raised the question, how are the children?" Spence asked, Saturday.

"We have to quit bickering at the top and start looking out for our children. Our children are dying out. We are losing children at an alarming rate. We have to do something different. We can't keep being politics as usual," he explained to co-host Pete Hegseth.

In response, Hegseth issued a provocative question to Spence, asking "Are teachers able to enforce discipline in these schools?"

"In their words, no they can't," Spence began. "I heard it over and over. It's more, I think we have to be honest. This has to start at home. Kids have to come to school ready to learn. My pastor, Pastor Patterson actually works in the building, at Harding. And he says, all he sees is kids walking the hall. He has the ability to say, please go to class. But if he turns the corner, there they are, the same student. They come to the building, but they don't go to the classroom," he continued.

While noting that kids are dying at an "alarming" rate, Spence concluded by calling on the city school district to implement honest policy reform.