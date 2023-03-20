A mixed martial artist used his platform to shoot his shot with WWE superstar Liv Morgan on Friday.

Denzel Freeman picked up his fourth professional win with a victory over Raiden Kovacs via technical knockout at the Professional Fighters League Challenger Series 2023 Week 8. Freeman only needed one round to get past Kovacs. It was his first fight since July 2021 at Titan FC 70.

"If Liv Morgan is listening, I’m trying to take you out on a date, girl," Freeman said with a smirk.

He also dedicated his win to Anthony "Rumble" Johnson – a former UFC star who passed away in November after a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. He was only 38.

Freeman added on his Twitter account: "Shooters gotta shoot."

Morgan did not respond to the fighter’s courting, but she did retweet Freeman. It is unclear whether Morgan is dating anyone. She had reportedly been linked to former WWE wrestler Bo Dallas.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on the show Friday in a tag-tea match with Raquel Gonzalez. The two defeated Emma and Tegan Nox to earn a spot in fatal four-way tag-team match at WrestleMania.

For now, Morgan and Gonzalez is the only tag team in there. Three other teams need to win qualifying matches to get into the match.

Morgan previously lost to Rhea Ripley via submission earlier this month.