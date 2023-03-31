U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has faced a significant amount of scrutiny since he took office.

But his latest criticism is coming from the sports world, specifically New York Mets fans. Santos represents New York's 3rd congressional district, which includes part of the North Shore of Long Island, northern Nassau County and parts of northeastern Queens.

The Mets play at Citi Field, which is located in Flushing Meadows in Queens.

Ahead of the Mets' season opener against the Marlins at loanDepot Park, Santos, who remains at the center of a House Ethics Committee investigation, posted a bizarre video on Twitter.

Baseball fans, Mets supporters and Twitter users slammed Santos for the post.

"As a good old Mets fan, I know you guys aren’t gonna be playing until April 6 back home, but a good, old-fashioned ‘Let’s Go Mets!'," Santos said in the video.

Twitter reacted with one user calling Santos' video "deplorable."

"It’s going to leak that he’s a Phillies fan," another person predicted.

Freelance journalist Marisa Kabas wrote, "I just feel like this got lost in the indictment news and everyone really needs to see it."

"A lot of people seem dubious of George Santos’ baseball credentials. Apparently they forgot all about his All-Star season at second base during the Mets’ 2011 World Series run," a Twitter user sarcastically wrote.

The Mets have already had a fair share of bad luck in 2023. All-Star closer Edwin Diaz suffered a freak injury in the World Baseball Classic and is expected to miss six to eight months following surgery.

And starting pitcher Justin Verlander's Mets career got off to a sour start. The co-ace learned he would begin the season on the injured list with a low-grade muscle strain.

The 40-year-old is scheduled to be reevaluated next week.

The injury apparently happened after a bullpen session Wednesday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner had issues with his velocity during his final spring training start.

The Mets defeated the Marlins 5-3 on opening day.