Chad Kuhl has pitched for three MLB teams during his seven-year big league career, but the veteran pitcher is prioritizing helping his wife strike out cancer over striking out opposing players standing in the batter's box.

Earlier this week, Kulh took to Instagram to announce that he will be stepping away from baseball to spend time with his wife, Amanda, as she fights cancer. He also thanked supporters who contributed to campaigns that benefit his wife.

"I’ve taken some time to reflect on these past few weeks and where I’m currently at I want to thank the @nationals and their fans for welcoming us and to those who have donated their time and money for the #cancerisntkuhl campaign & @nats4good we are especially grateful," Kuhl wrote.

Kuhl began the 2023 season in the Washington Nationals starting rotation, before later moving to the bullpen. The 30-year-old was released by the Nationals last month.

Kuhl also revealed that he had turned down offers from teams this season. The pitcher and his family plan to remain in Washington, D.C., as Amanda undergoes treatment.

"While I’ve received offers to continue to play this season I have made the choice for my family to stay in DC area for the time being and have Amanda continue to get the best care possible. I’ve decided to be with her through the course of chemo and radiation."

Kuhl posted an 8.45 ERA over 38.1 innings this season, but he said he remains confident that he will one day return to the mound.

"This is just a pause for me and my family, my desire to play and love for the game has never been stronger and I’m looking forward to the next time I step on a major league mound whenever that may be," he said.

Kuhl made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016. He spent five seasons with the franchise before joining the Colorado Rockies in 2022.

The right-hander owns a career ERA of 4.98, striking out 536 batters over his 615 innings.

Earlier this year, Kuhl raised around $65,000 for breast cancer treatment and research.