The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle Tuesday night and will feature some of the best players in the sport from both the American and National Leagues.

The best of the best from both leagues will square off, as per tradition. There is no fantasy draft format like there is for the NBA or divisional teams going against each other like in the NHL. The NFL also went back to conference matchups for their All-Star Game, termed the Pro Bowl.

Much like last year, there will still be some stars missing from the game. Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Shane McClanahan, Dansby Swanson and Clayton Kershaw are just a few of the names who will not be able to participate in the game because of injuries.

The AL will hope to continue its incredible winning streak. The American League All-Stars have won nine consecutive games, increasing the streak last year with a 3-2 win. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was named the MVP of the game. He was not selected for this year’s game.

The last time the All-Star Game was in Seattle was back in 2001. The American League won the game 4-1 as it was Cal Ripken Jr.’s final All-Star Game appearance. He won the MVP.

Here’s how this year’s game is shaping out.

C: Jonah Heim, Rangers

1B: Yandy Diaz, Rays

2B: Marcus Semien, Rangers

3B: Josh Jung, Rangers

SS: Corey Seager, Rangers

OF: Randy Arozarena, Rays

OF: Adolis Garcia, Rangers

OF: Austin Hays, Orioles

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

C: Adley Rutschman, Orioles

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B: Whit Merrifield, Royals

3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians

SS: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

SS: Wander Franco, Rays

OF: Luis Robert Jr., White Sox

OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros

OF: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

DH: Brent Rooker, Athletics

RHP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

RHP: Luis Castillo, Mariners

RHP: Sonny Gray, Twins

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers

RHP: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays

RHP: Michael Lorenzen, igers

RHP: George Kirby, Mariners

RHP: Pablo Lopez, Twins

LHP: Framber Valdez, Astros

RHP: Kenley Jansen, Red Sox

RHP: Felix Bautista, Orioles

RHP: Yennier Cano, Orioles

RHP: Carlos Estevez, Angels

C: Sean Murphy, Braves

1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

2B: Luis Arraez, Marlins

3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

SS: Orlando Arcia, Braves

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

OF: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

DH: J.D. Martinez, Dodgers

C: Will Smith, Dodgers

C: Elias Diaz, Rockies

1B: Matt Olson, Braves

1B: Pete Alonso, Mets

2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves

3B: Austin Riley, Braves

SS: Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks

OF: Nick Castellanos, Phillies

OF: Juan Soto, Padres

DH: Jorge Soler, Marlins

RHP: Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks

RHP: Mitch Keller, Pirates

RHP: Josiah Gray, Natonals

RHP: Kodai Senga, Mets

RHP: Alex Cobb, Giants

RHP: Corbin Burnes, Brewers

LHP: Justin Steele, Cubs

RHP: Alexis Diaz, Reds

RHP: Camilo Doval, Giants

RHP: David Bednar, Pirates

RHP: Craig Kimbrel, Phillies

LHP: Josh Hader, Padres

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis and John Smoltz

Where: T-Mobile Park

Location: Seattle, Washington