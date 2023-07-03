A Missouri mother accused of kidnapping and killing a pregnant stranger last year to steal her baby was charged Thursday with an additional count for the unborn child's death, federal officials announced.

Amber Waterman, 43, used a fake Facebook account to lure Ashley Bush, who was seven months pregnant, with the promise of free baby clothes and a job opportunity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

After allegedly killing the mother of three, the suspect confessed to her husband, Jamie Waterman, 43, who is charged with helping her cover up the heinous crime.

"This is just a reminder that there is evil in the world," prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith said at a press conference after the couple was arrested. "People do evil things. That someone would prey upon a pregnant woman at her most vulnerable state is unimaginable."

Amber, of Pinesville, Missouri, allegedly posed as Lucy Barrows on Facebook offering "a bunch of baby items if any moms to be need them." Bush, of Maysville, Arkansas, responded, and the pair met.

They connected a second time on Oct. 31, 2022, after Amber told Bush, 33, of a potential job opportunity.

After meeting at the Handi-Stop convenience store in Maysville, Amber allegedly abducted Bush, shot her and carved the baby from her abdomen, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The baby, Valkyrie Grace Willis, did not survive.

Bush's fiancé, Joshua Willis, waited for her at the convenience store to pick her up, but she never showed, and he reported her missing.

Investigators connected the Facebook account to Amber and the GPS data on Bush's phone, recovered on the side of the road, put the device .15 miles from the Watermans' home on the day of her disappearance.

Detectives interviewed Amy, who claimed she'd been home all day with her son when she went into labor Oct. 31 and gave birth to a stillborn child.

But her husband allegedly confessed to investigators and led them to the victim's body.

On Nov. 3, Jamie Waterman told detectives his wife admitted she'd killed Bush and took him to her body at the edge of their property.

They allegedly dragged the body to a fire pit behind their home and burned it for over an hour before dumping it in the woods.

A charred human hand and bone fragments remained in the burn pile, according to investigators. Investigators didn't reveal where they located the child's remains.

The couple is being held without bond pending trial. Amber faces up to life in prison while her husband faces up to 15 years.

Bush is survived by her three children, ages 8, 7 and 2.