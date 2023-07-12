Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Washington, northeastern Hancock and east central Penobscot Counties through 715 PM EDT... At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Springfield to near Grand Falls. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Springfield, Topsfield, Grand Lake Stream, Lakeville, Codyville Plantation, Grand Falls, Lee, Burlington, Prentiss, Carroll, Waite, Codyville and Saponac. This includes US Highway 1 near Topsfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH