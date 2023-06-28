A Missouri school board rejected an LGBTQ+ "statement of support" after facing calls to draft a statement from community members.

Springfield Public Schools board member Shurita Thomas-Tate suggested that the board draft a statement at a school board meeting on Tuesday. When making a case for an LGBTQ statement, Thomas-Tate said that students of the LGBTQ community expressed that they don’t feel "safe."

"I personally would like for us to have a resolution and the reason why I think a resolution is necessary because we do have a subset of our student population who have voiced significant concern about their welcoming environment," Thomas-Tate said.

She added that it does not "cost" the board anything to ensure that a certain demographic of students feel supported.

The effort to draft a statement began earlier in the year.

Community members started an online petition in January demanding that Springfield Public Schools (SPS) "vote on making a statement of support for the queer students and staff who are enrolled in/work for the SPS" throughout the academic year.

Furthermore, the petition called on the SPS Board to vote on a draft statement submitted by Dr. Kyler J. Sherman-Wilkins during a board meeting on September 6.

The petition cites statistics saying that 1/5 of Gen Z students identify within the LGBTQ+ community and that over 65% say they experienced bullying or feel unsafe at school. Moreover, 45% of them have suicidal thoughts or attempts.

The petition garnered nearly 400 signatures.

"We believe that while such a statement does not address all of the concerns faced by queer students and staff, it is a necessary first step to ensuring that said students and staff are welcomed and supported at SPS. We demand this action be taken immediately," the petition reads.

However, the board did not work in their favor after other board members disagreed with the suggestion.

Board member Steve Makoski who "prepared a statement" in response to the resolution pushed back on the suggestion to draft an LGBTQ+ affirming statement, prompting applause.

"As a member of this prestigious board, I'm not here to push forward an agenda of sexual identity, GLO...rainbow clubs, MAGA groups, Pride, NRA, NAACP, or any other group or faction," Makoski said.

He continued, "This resolution is nothing more than a distraction for our school system."

Makoski went on to say, "I view this resolution as an attack on these four walls by activists...who constantly try to distract this board from its mission and vision."

"I did not become a member of this board to help facilitate activists and their agenda."

When Fox News Digital reached out to SPS for comment, they sent a statement saying, "Our Board of Education remains committed to the well-being of each student by providing high-quality academic opportunities."

"We want every Springfield Public School (SPS) student to be success-ready when they graduate and pursue their next step. While there may not always be agreement, we are unanimous in the adoption of a five-year Strategic Plan that prioritizes all students," the statement continued.

"This plan includes a focus on creating a welcoming and inclusive learning environment for everyone. We care about our students, staff, and their families. Our unified vision is for SPS to be the district of choice that equips each student to pursue their goals and highest potential as an engaged contributor to society. As we move forward, our focus will remain on that outcome."