A puppy was turned into an animal shelter in Missouri with her fur shaved, revealing swastikas and expletives drawn on her skin.

The 3-month-old pup was rescued by law enforcement and handed over to Rescue One, a nonprofit animal rescue and vet clinic in Springfield, Missouri.

Rescue One said in a Facebook post on May 9 that the dog had swastikas drawn all over her body. She also had a message on her back that read, "Don't feed this (explicit) dog."

"She is heading for the tub to scrub-a-dub-dub all of this hate off. Only love here," the rescue wrote.

NEW JERSEY COUPLE LETS DOG CHOOSE THEIR BABY'S NAME: POOCH ‘NEEDS TO BE INVOLVED IN EVERYTHING’

The marks on the dog, who the rescue named Leslie, have started to fade thanks to the handful of baths she has received since her arrival.

"She has met some doggie friends, taken lots of naps, and has been helpful at the clinic. We have named her Leslie and she is perfect," Rescue One wrote in a separate post on May 10.

TEXAS FAMILY RESCUES TINY 19-YEAR-OLD DOG FROM POND, RETURNS HER TO OWNER WITHIN HOURS

Leslie has been placed in a foster home, where she will stay until she is ready for adoption in about a month, according to Live Now from Fox.

"We have already begun to review adoption applications for her. She loves to play with the other dogs in her foster home and is a very friendly puppy," the rescue told the outlet.

Rescue One said in its original post that it is "thankful that law enforcement rescued this dog and that we get to be part of her journey to a great home."