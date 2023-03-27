A Mississippi woman allegedly fatally shot her husband while streaming on Facebook Live, authorities say.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call at 500 Green Tree Drive around 7:42 a.m., Saturday, according to a press release. When they arrived, they found a man dead from a single gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, after believing she shot and killed her husband. She is charged with murder.

The sheriff's office only said the victim was 28 years old, but the coroner's office confirmed to the Commercial Dispatch his name was Jeremy Brown, a resident of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the couple was involved in an argument that turned physical. The incident was captured on Facebook Live.

Only the audio part of the shooting went on Facebook, the Commercial Dispatch states.

"The phone had been thrown down, and then you heard the shot," Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told the newspaper.

A 9 mm handgun was recovered at the scene along with other physical evidence, the sheriff's office said.

Brown was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, where she is being held awaiting her initial appearance. No bond has been set at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

"There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable," Hawkins said.

Similar violence against family members has happened across the U.S. this year.

Earlier this month, an Alabama man was arrested after being accused of killing his parents.

Trinell Brown, 25, allegedly admitted the crime to witnesses, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Investigators believe Brown went to his parents' residence to "confront them about an ongoing family dispute," before he allegedly shot and killed them.