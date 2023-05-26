A U.S. Army soldier stationed in Texas has been found alive 11 days after his disappearance and days after his wife died, officials said Friday.

Spc. Craig Chamberlain, who is assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), had been missing for two weeks while stationed in Killeen at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood.

He was reported missing May 15 and found Friday, the Army said.

"We are thankful that Specialist Chamberlain has been found," Lt. Col. Zachary Brainard, commander of the 2nd Chemical Battalion, said in a statement. "We will continue to provide him with the care and assistance he needs. We will also continue to collaborate with CID as they conduct a thorough investigation into this matter."

Army officials believe Chamberlain "willfully absented himself" based on information discovered by investigators.

No other information was released.

Also on Friday, the Army said Chamberlain's wife, Cameron Chamberlain, had died. Her cause of death or whether it was related to the disappearance of her husband has not been disclosed.

"The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain," the Army said in a statement, FOX Austin reported.

Prior to her death, Cameron Chamberlain told KWTX-TV that her husband's mental health had changed in the past few months.

"When I met him, he was a carefree, loving, laid back person. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body," Cameron reportedly said, "He had no hate in his heart. He was a happy man. And (Fort Cavazos) and his leadership completely destroyed him."