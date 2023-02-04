An Indiana man who remains a "person of interest" in the disappearance of his wife Ciera Breland nearly a year ago is reportedly facing extradition back to the state after being held in Georgia on unrelated charges.

Xavier Breland, 37, has been at the Coweta County Jail in Georgia on charges connected to allegedly stalking his ex-wife since last year.

He is being extradited to Hamilton County in Indiana for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon connected to a February 2022 "accidental discharge" incident at his Carmel, Indiana, home. The charges are also unrelated to her disappearance.

The incident happened two days after he reported his wife missing on Feb. 26, 2022, FOX 5 in Atlanta and FOX 59 in Indianapolis reported.

Investigators also confiscated two handguns during a search of his home the day after he reported his wife missing and another gun the next day when investigators returned for the "accidental discharge."

The gun charges were filed in Hamilton County, Indiana, last November.

"I want to make it clear, that is not in relation to the missing persons case," Lt. Tim Byrne with Indiana's Carmel Police Department said, according to FOX 59.

Xavier Breland told investigators last year he had last seen his 31-year-old wife when she walked to a store from their Carmel, Indiana, home but she was last accounted for in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Feb. 24, according to police there when she was seen on surveillance video leaving her mother-in-law’s home.

He allegedly told police his wife set out in temperatures below freezing wearing shorts to go to a nearby store – but left her wallet and cell phones at home.

The couple also has a baby who was five months old at the time of her disappearance.

Xaxier Breland hasn’t been charged in her disappearance.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t given a timeline for his extradition and didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.