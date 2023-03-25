A missing Indiana teenager, who was believed to be in danger, was found alive more than a week after he seemingly disappeared.

Scottie Dean Morris, 14, was spotted by an Eaton, Indiana, police officer less than a mile from his house around 10:30 p.m. Friday, eight days after he was last seen, according to police.

Morris was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Eaton police announced the positive news late Friday night on Facebook: "We have THE BEST [sic] update to give. Scottie has been located and found safe!"

Morris was placed "in a safe environment with the assistance of Delaware County CPS," Eaton police said in an official statement.

"The family is cooperating with every aspect of the investigation. Interviews will continue to be conducted later today."

Morris hadn't been seen since he left his home on March 16.

His case went viral after the online posting of a picture of him looking upset in a white t-shirt that had phrases like "I'm a liar" and "I hurt my lil' brother" scrawled along the front as a punishment before he went missing.

Eaton police said in previous statements that the family has been "heartbroken" over his disappearance and cooperated throughout the search.

His mom, Felicia Morris, spoke on camera Monday, telling her son that she loves him and wants him to come home.

"I know that you’re mad and confused, and I’m afraid that you’re scared of all of this," his mother said on WTHR. "Everyone is out looking for you, and we’re not trying to scare you."

"You’re not in trouble. If you’re in a house, and they come to you and you don’t want to go out because it’s the cops, reach out. Me and dad will come get you, OK?"

The frantic search included hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement agencies at every level.

A day after his disappearance, Indiana State Police issued an amber alert and said that Morris was "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."