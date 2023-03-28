An 11-year-old Georgia girl was missing for nearly 48 hours before she returned to her family and is safe, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.

But "there are many unanswered questions," he told Fox News Digital in an email Tuesday. "DFCS (Division of Family & Children Services) has been asked to open a case to assist the grandmother, mother and juvenile."

Havana Alexander returned to her family "on her own" Saturday afternoon, Wilson said.

Before that, she had not been seen since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when she left her Rossville, Georgia, home, near the Tennessee state line.

Concern spread through her family and law enforcement after investigators learned she was talking to an adult at the time of her disappearance.

There was "some communication" between the girl and an adult, said Wilson, who didn't divulge details about the nature of the communication.

During the time she was missing, Wilson said, "there is no evidence at this time that an adult made contact with her," and she is being treated as a runaway.

"At this time, we do not have evidence that she left home to meet someone," the sheriff said. "We are treating the event as a runaway, but as with any investigation, the status could change if new information is discovered."

Wilson didn't provide any other details and said the case is still under investigation.