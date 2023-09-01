A married Florida couple who went missing earlier this week before Hurricane Idalia hit the state were found dead in their minivan Thursday north of Tampa.

Albert Allen, 76, and his wife, Cynthia Allen, 73, were reported missing Tuesday, after a family member noticed their car was missing from their Hernando County home.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office put out a Silver Alert for the Allens on Wednesday, calling them "endangered" because they both had disabilities.

Albert was deaf and had dementia and Cynthia had recently suffered a stroke, and was partially paralyzed. Neither of them took their medications with them, the department said.

Albert’s phone had pinged within a few miles of where their minivan was later found in Brooksville in a wooded area off a road, the department said.

The sheriff’s department said it appeared to be a single-vehicle accident.

"These cases are never easy," Nico Tusconi of the nonprofit We Are the Essentials, a group of former law enforcement and military members who help search for missing people, told WFLA-TV. "Mr. and Mrs. Allen were married for 57 years."

He added, "Hopefully we gave the family some peace. There won’t be closure, there never is, and this one hurts twice as bad because we have two victims."

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.