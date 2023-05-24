The family of Jennifer Farber Dulos released a statement Wednesday marking four years since the Connecticut mom of five went missing.

Dulos was last seen the morning of May 24, 2019, dropping off her children at school, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

"We continue to grieve the loss of her loving devotion to her children and family, her friendship, courage, brilliance, humor and singular ability to touch the lives of the people she encountered," Dulos' family said in a statement shared with Fox News.

In early June 2019, authorities arrested Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, and his girlfriend, Michelle C. Troconis, on evidence tampering allegations. Troconis posted $500,000 bail at the time.

CONNECTICUT POLICE SEARCH PARK FOR MISSING MOTHER OF 5 JENNIFER DULOS 2 YEARS AFTER SHE DISAPPEARED

In January 2020, authorities charged Fotis, 52, with murder, felony murder and kidnapping. Troconis and Fotis' attorney, Kent Mawhinney, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder. All three denied having any involvement, and Fotis died by suicide shortly after he was charged.

FAMILY OF ‘OTHER WOMAN’ IN JENNIFER DULOS MISSING PERSON CASE CLAIMS ‘INJUSTICE’ IN NEW STATEMENT

Troconis pleaded not guilty, and her family released a statement in 2021 saying that "her innocence will prevail in the end."

New Canaan Police found Dulos' abandoned black Chevy Suburban on Lapham Road near Waveny Park the day she was reported missing, but her remains have yet to be located.

Then-New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski previously told Fox News correspondent Laura Ingle he suspects the car placement "was to throw investigators off" and "make it look like she had disappeared on her own and to give us an area to search that the suspects knew would take some time to search."

"I think it was just to try to delay the investigation and make it look like something it wasn't," he added.

Krolikowski said the vehicle’s gear was shifted to neutral or reverse when investigators arrived. The SUV, he said, was abandoned "in a way that seemed like somebody hurriedly left the car."

ARREST MADE IN CONNECTION WITH THE MURDER OF 20-YEAR-OLD TEXAS WOMAN

"The investigation into Jennifer’s case is open and active, and the Connecticut state’s attorney’s office continues with pretrial discovery and preparation. Two individuals have yet to stand trial for conspiracy to murder, and we await the next steps in the legal process," the Dulos family said in a statement, referring to Troconis and Mawhinney.

Connecticut State Police allege Fotis attacked Jennifer when she returned home from school and drove off with her body.

Surveillance footage out of Hartford appears to show Fotis throwing out numerous garbage bags and items "which appeared to be stained with a substance consistent with the appearance of blood" on the night Jennifer went missing, according to court documents.

The items later tested positive for Jennifer’s blood.

BODY OF MISSING NEW YORK BOY, 11, FOUND IN RIVER 2 DAYS AFTER FRIEND FOUND DEAD IN NEARBY WATERWAY

Investigators said Troconis also was caught on video "leaning out of the passenger seat of the Ford pickup and either placing something on the ground or picking up an item."

WATCH: FOTIS DULOS SEEN ON THE DAY OF HIS WIFE'S DISAPPEARANCE

Fotis Dulos and Troconis became romantically involved about a year before Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce. Defense attorneys have argued that Jennifer may have staged her own death amid divorce troubles.

Jennifer Dulos' family noted in its statement that "[i]ntimate partner violence cuts across gender, economic and racial/ethnic lines, and it disproportionately affects women of color" and asked the public to help change the disparity by donating to the Black and Missing Foundation.

Anyone with information about Dulos' whereabouts is asked to contact the New Canaan Police Tip Line phone number at 203-594-3544.

Fox News' Paul Best, Stephanie Pagones and Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.