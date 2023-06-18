The body of a Chicago man, who went missing near a popular music venue after a concert on Monday night, was pulled from the Chicago River Saturday morning and identified by family as Noah Enos.

A close family member shared the news on a Go Fund Me page dedicated to Enos.

"Sadly, we have received the heartbreaking confirmation that Noah has passed away," Kristen Zoller wrote. "The family is grateful for the many prayers, generous donations, and the outpouring of kindness and support you have shown during these exceptionally trying days. Please continue to keep Noah's loved ones in your prayers."

The 26-year-old’s body was located near the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue at about 9:45 a.m., Fox 32 in Chicago reported.

The media outlet received confirmation from the Medical Examiner late Saturday that the remains pulled from the river were those of Enos, though no cause of death had been revealed.

Enos attended a concert with a coworker at the Salt Shed in the former Morton Salt packaging warehouse on Monday night.

According to Enos’ family, he had been in touch with friends via text and Snapchat at about 9 p.m., and his phone died at about 10 p.m.

Enos’ coworker told his family he went to the bathroom around 10 p.m., "and when he got out, he couldn’t find Noah," Enos’ mother, Lee Anne Chapin, previously told Fox News Digital.

The missing man’s family searched tirelessly for him, even suspecting "foul play" after learning from AT&T that his last messages and calls were sent around 5 p.m. that evening, even though his friends have text messages from him stamped between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

At about 8 p.m., Enos texted a friend to say he was up near the front of the venue, and at 9 p.m., he texted the same friend but never again after that.

Chapin also said it was weird that he never contacted his girlfriend and did not walk home.

Enos moved to Chicago about a year ago and worked at a restaurant. He also did some graphic design work for a T-shirt company, according to his family.

An autopsy is expected to take place to determine how Enos died.

