A California hiker who went missing a month ago has been found dead near a frozen summit in the San Gabriel Mountains, officials said.

The body was discovered about 300 feet below the summit of Mount Islip in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau (LASD) said.

The hiker was identified as Robert Gregory, 62, a resident of Hawthorne who had been missing since January, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

"He was found on the backside of Mount Islip in an area still covered in snow and ice," Gregory’s sister, Gail Herman, wrote on Facebook.

Search and rescue personnel confirmed that the hiker’s body was recovered in "snow/ice" on the mountain.

Gregory died of blunt force trauma and his manner of death was ruled an accident, the Los Angeles County coroner said.

Gregory’s son had told local media at the time of his disappearance that his father was an experienced hiker who was familiar with the area, the station reported.

Meanwhile, the search continues for actor Julian Sands, who went missing more than a month ago while hiking the Baldy Bowl Trail on Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains.