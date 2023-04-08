The Chattanooga Lookouts had a monstrous comeback for a 7-5 victory Saturday despite getting no-hit.

The Lookouts, the Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, were the victims of a no-hitter yet still managed to pull out a win.

The Lookouts were one out away from falling, 3-0, to the River City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in their first game of a doubleheader.

With the bases loaded, a walk brought in the first run of the inning. Jose Torres then reached on an error by the center fielder that cleared the bases and gave the Lookouts a 4-3 lead.

Of the next five Lookouts to come to the plate, four were hit by a pitch and one walked, resulting in three more runs scoring, all without a hit.

The Trash Pandas were able to tack on two more runs in the bottom half of the seventh (doubleheaders are seven innings), but could not complete the comeback.

"May we present the formula for winning a game with no hits: BB + BB + F4 + BB + K + BB + E8 + HBP + HBP + HBP + BB + WP + HBP + K = WIN," the Lookouts tweeted after the victory.

Twenty-five times in MLB history a team has gotten no-hit but still managed to score a run. The most is four by the Chicago White Sox against Andy Hawkins and the New York Yankees in a 4-0 win.

Just seven times has a team been no-hit yet squeaked out the victory, including last year's Pittsburgh Pirates, who won a game 1-0 without recording a hit.