A Minnesota mother who was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for murdering her 6-year-old son on May 20, 2022, told a judge she was innocent before calling him "garbage."

Julissa Thaler was convicted of the first-degree murder of her son Eli Hart, who prosecutors said was shot nine times while sitting in a booster seat.

The boy’s body was found by officers in the trunk of Thaler’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

Fox station KMSP in Minneapolis, Minnesota, reported that Orono Police stopped Thaler after she was seen driving on the rim of her car, which also had a window smashed out.

The officers drove her home, and afterward found Eli’s body in the trunk of the vehicle. Subsequently, Thaler was placed under arrest.

Before the judge handed down Thaler’s sentence on Thursday, he asked if she had anything to say.

"I’m innocent," she said. "F**k you all. You’re garbage."

The judge responded by saying the worst thing for a parent is to lose their child, but it is worse when a parent loses their child to something like cancer or an accident.

"What I can’t imagine, nobody can imagine, is when the person that takes the child is the one that brought that child in," the judge said.

As a result, she was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Eli’s father, Tori Hart, has filed a suit against the Dakota County Social Services for returning his son to thaler, despite concerns of her alleged drug abuse and deteriorating mental health.