A man convicted of murder in Minnesota is on the loose and possibly armed with an AR-15 rifle and 9mm handgun in the Twin Cities area after he skipped out on his court trial, authorities said Tuesday.

Ralph Apmann, 58, had posted bail after his initial arrest in the murder of Juan Morales-Rivera in Windom in August 2021. The murder trial began last week, and Apmann never showed up. On Tuesday, a jury convicted him of second-degree unintentional murder.

Authorities began looking for Apmann Monday after he failed to appear in court that morning, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said.

Apmann was accused of getting into an altercation with Morales-Rivera at the Phat Pheasant Pub while playing pool and choking him. Morales-Rivera became unresponsive and later died at a hospital.

Apmann is likely somewhere in the Twin Cities metro area and is "believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle," the BCA said.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has hazel eyes and bald/gray hair.

Authorities warned the public not to approach Apmann and to call 911 if he is spotted.