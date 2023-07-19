Mindy Kaling has previously opened up about her weight loss journey, but it appears she isn't "super excited" to discuss it anymore.

"It's not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it's analyzed," the "Mindy Project" actress, who reportedly lost about 40 pounds, told Allure in an interview published Tuesday after being asked about fans who might feel they have lost a "body acceptance" ally.

She added, "So I think I'm just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation, unfortunately, and people take it so personally."

The actress continues to face critical comments when she posts photos that show her slimmed down figure on social media.

In an Instagram post late last month, Kaling, 43, talked about wanting to stay healthy for her two kids: Katherine, 5, and Spencer, 2.

"I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I’m an old gray skeleton they’re like ‘mom, you gotta go,’" the "Office" alum joked in a birthday post on June 24.

She said her "doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years. I’m usually kind of low-level anxious, so I’m just gonna take one minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I am happy. Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now."

In May, Kaling told People magazine, "I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately."

The "Sex Lives of College Girls" co-creator told People she tries to run or hike at least 20 miles a week and eats in moderation.

She admitted that her fitness routine is a "really big commitment" and she basically lives "in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in."

She added, "I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," adding that the attention her weight loss has gotten from the media and fans has sometimes been overwhelming.

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much," she said.