Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday the "Biden administration's weakness is provocative" as it refuses to take down a Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S.

"When we realized the CCP was spying on Americans from their consulate in Houston, we shut it down," Pomeo tweeted Friday.

"The Biden administration's weakness is provocative. Xi Jinping and the CCP are growing bolder because of it. Shoot down the CCP's balloon safely, and demand answers from Xi."

President Biden declined to shoot down the balloon after he was told it did not pose a military threat. China claims the balloon is mostly for weather research and that it accidently wandered off its designated track. The White House on Friday suspended Secretary of State Antony Blinken's scheduled visit to China next week over the incident.

Pompeo is rumored to be a possible candidate for president in 2024, a decision he said will be made within the next few months. He joined an extensive list of prominent Republicans to call on Biden to take out the Chinese spy balloon, which included his former Trump administration colleague and possible presidential primary opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"Shoot down the balloon," Haley tweeted Friday. "Cancel Blinken’s trip. Hold China accountable. Biden is letting China walk all over us. It’s time to make America strong again."

Former President Trump posted Friday on Truth Social, "SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!"

The Pentagon said it is concerned that if it shot the balloon, debris could harm civilians and damage property.

A few Republicans in Congress similarly called on Biden to take out the balloon, but House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not go that far. He instead called for a meeting on the subject among the "Gang of Eight," which includes the top two leaders and intelligence committee members from both parties in each chamber.