Former Vice President Mike Pence said he knows former President Donald Trump can "take care of himself" following what he called the "outrageous" indictment against him.

"I'm sure [Trump will] prosecute this case in the courtroom as his lawyers will, but at the end of the day, this just is one more example of this two-tiered justice system that has so many Americans literally questioning the fundamental fairness of the administration of justice in our country and I think it's deeply unfortunate," Pence told "Your World" on Friday.

The former vice president added that millions of Americans will see the unprecedented indictment for "what it is."

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

"It's a political prosecution by a Manhattan DA who literally campaigned for office on a pledge to indict the former president," he said. "The attorney general of New York campaigned for office on a pledge to go after that same American, and this is not an expression of equal treatment under the law that every American deserves, and I think that's why the American people aren't having any of that."

Pence argued that under the Biden administration, Americans are seeing two sets of standards for Democrats and Republicans.

"We're going off a lot of speculation here about what the accusations are, but I just think you ought to consider the source here, and that is that this is a liberal, Democrat, partisan prosecutor who had initially passed on bringing these charges, federal prosecutors who reviewed the same facts, who did pass on bringing charges — and again, I just think this just smacks of the kind of criminalization of politics that the American people have had enough of."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The conservative leader, who admitted he hasn’t spoken with Trump in two years, said he believes the separate standards for Republicans will set in motion "tremendous change" in 2024.

"The American people believe in fairness," he said. "They believe in equal treatment before the law, and I think they're going to be electing people from local prosecutors' offices to the highest office in the land that will stand on that principle of the rule of law."