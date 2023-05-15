Documents reviewed at the southern border in the aftermath of Title 42's expiration furthered reports that some illegal immigrants are not expected to appear in court for several years after entering into the United States.

A female migrant residing on the streets of El Paso, Texas, shared her court documents with Fox News after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

A document provided by the woman showed she is not expected to appear in front of an immigration judge until June 2026 in Newark, New Jersey – over three years after her initial crossing into America.

BIDEN SAYS BORDER LOOKS ‘MUCH BETTER THAN YOU ALL EXPECTED’ AFTER TITLE 42 ENDS, HAS NO PLANS TO VISIT

While the court appearance is scheduled to take place in New Jersey, the migrant told Fox she is hoping to travel to New York City, the migrant-hub that was already attempting to shelter nearly 60,000 migrants before Title 42's lifting.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT GOP LAUNCHES PROBE INTO FEMA OVER TAX MONEY GOING TO NGOS AIDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

When asked by Fox News how she plans to get to New Jersey, the migrant said by "a humanitarian flight."

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, recently shined a light on the concern over backlogged court dates, revealing that some migrants in New York will reportedly not appear in front of a judge for a decade.

The overflow of migrant appointments came amid the expiration of Title 42, the pandemic-era policy allowing the swift expulsion of migrants from the U.S., that prompted a multitude of illegal immigrants to surge the southern border and seek asylum in America.

As lawmakers on both sides of the aisle attempt to manage the southern border crisis, the chief of the Border Patrol released a memo that revealed agents may revert to releasing migrants into the U.S. without court dates to manage the surge.

Fox News' Bill Melugin and Matt Finn contributed to this report.