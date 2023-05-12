A 17-year-old Honduran named Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in U.S.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the death of a migrant in U.S. custody, but did not reveal where the minor died.

A Honduras official identified the migrant as 17-year-old Honduran Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, saying he was at a shelter in Safety Harbor, Florida. Honduran foreign minister Eduardo Reina called for an "exhaustive investigation" into the death.

"The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch," it said.

The message continued, "As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children (DHUC) is reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records. A medical examiner investigation is underway."

The HHS is withholding information on the deceased migrant youth, citing safety concerns.

"Due to privacy and safety reasons, ORR cannot share further information on individual cases of children who have been in our care," the department said.

It added, "While in ORR care, children have access to health care, legal services, translation services, and mental and behavioral health counselors and are able to connect with family through a phone call in a private area at a minimum of twice a week."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called news of the death "deeply saddening."

"We are certainly aware of the tragic loss, and our hearts go out to the family," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre added that she had not spoken to President Biden about the death, and she did not know if she had been briefed on the death.

"There is a medical investigation that was opened on May 10, and so I don't want to get ahead of that," she said. "We've got to let the investigation go through."

Before taking office, Biden was sharply critical of the U.S. government's track record of migrant deaths under their supervision.

"Over the last year, six children have tragically died in U.S. custody at the border. It's unacceptable," Biden said in 2019. "It’s not who we are. And silence is complicity. It’s on all of us to stand up and speak out. America is a nation of immigrants. We must guarantee everyone's treated with dignity."

