The second migrant arraigned on sex crime charges in cases that forced an upstate New York Democrat to change course and stop the bussing of asylum seekers from New York City was pictured for the first time in a newly released mugshot.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office on Monday released the booking photo for Kindu Z. Jeancy, a 22-year-old asylum seeker from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Jeancy is said to have come to Erie County under New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ controversial "decompression" plan.

Jeancy was arraigned on Saturday evening before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice John J. Wanat on one count of sexual abuse in the first-degree – a Class "D" felony – and one count of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree – a Class "A" misdemeanor – Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced.

Court documents allege Jeancy, an asylum seeker, subjected the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion at approximately 4 p.m. Friday inside a hotel room on the 600 block of Dingens Street in the town of Cheektowaga. He is also accused of pushing the victim onto a couch, holding her arms down and forcing himself on top of the victim to prevent her from leaving the room, according to prosecutors.

This comes after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, and Cheektowaga Chief of Police Brian Gould hosted a press conference Saturday regarding the case – the second involving sex crime charges filed against an asylum seeker in the past two weeks.

They identified the victim as a 27-year-old woman employed by Platinum Community Care – one of the agencies providing services to the asylum seekers being housed at the hotel.

Poloncarz alleged that DocGo, a third party hired by New York City to run the migrant hotel operations, may have interfered in the Cheektowaga police’s investigation, and demanded Adams immediately stop sending additional asylum seekers to Erie County. The comments signaled a change of course for the Democrat Poloncarz, who initially welcomed asylum seekers in June, claiming the migrants had been "fully vetted by federal authorities," and decried "racist and bigoted statements on social media and other places" opposing the resettlement program.

"These are asylum seekers who are legally in the country," he said in June.

Gould on Saturday also flagged "quality of life" issues involving the placement of asylum seekers at the hotel on Dingens Street by a residential neighborhood.

Poloncarz said Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to send National Guard troops to act as a "stabilizing presence" at the migrant hotels.

Jeancy is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. He was held without bail. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, Flynn’s office said. If convicted of the highest charge, Jeancy faces a maximum of seven years in prison, prosecutors added.

Flynn’s office previously released the mugshot for Jesus D. Guzman-Bermudez, a 26-year-old asylum seeker from Venezuela.

Guzman-Bermudez was arraigned on Aug. 4 before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice David M. Stevens on one count of rape in the first degree, a Class "B" violent felony, one count each of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child, both Class "A" misdemeanors, and one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation.

The defendant is accused of forcibly engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim, who was known to him, on Aug. 2 inside a hotel room on the 4000 block of Genesee Street in the town of Cheektowaga in the presence of a 3-year-old child, prosecutors said. He allegedly restrained the victim by holding the victim’s head down during the commission of the rape.

Guzman-Bermudez, who was held without bail, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of the highest charge, prosecutors said.