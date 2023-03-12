The San Diego Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that eight people are confirmed dead so far after two boats carrying a "group of immigrants" crashed off Black's Beach.
The police spokesman said San Diego Lifeguards is handling the incident as rescue and recovery efforts continue.
A tweet from a KNSD reporter, initially listing the death toll at 6, says Coast Guard, the San Diego Fire Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol also responded.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.