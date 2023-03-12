The San Diego Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that eight people are confirmed dead so far after two boats carrying a "group of immigrants" crashed off Black's Beach. 

The police spokesman said San Diego Lifeguards is handling the incident as rescue and recovery efforts continue. 

A tweet from a KNSD reporter, initially listing the death toll at 6, says Coast Guard, the San Diego Fire Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol also responded. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

